Survey underway to look for encroachments on land belonging to unregistered temples: Bihar Dy CM

Patna, Feb 23 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Friday said a survey is underway to check for any encroachments on land belonging to unregistered temples and mutts in the state.

He said once the exercise was complete, “removal of encroachments will be ensured within three months”.

“The state government is committed to ensuring that no sale/purchase of immovable assets, including land, belonging to the unregistered or registered temples and mutts, takes place,” Chaudhary said in the assembly.

The revenue department is conducting the survey.

As per Bihar State Board of Religious Trust (BSBRT) data, there are around 2,512 unregistered temples or mutts in the state, which own more than 4,321.64 acres of land. The total number of registered temples is around 2,499, and these own over 18,456 acres of land.

“The state government will take strict action against those who indulge in the illegal practice of sale/purchase of properties of registered/unregistered temples/mutts. All public temples/mutts and dharamshalas in Bihar must be registered with the BSBRT,” a senior official of the trust said. PTI PKD RBT