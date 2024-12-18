Survey Vessel INS Nirdeshak commissioned by Eastern Naval Command at Vizag

Visakhapatnam, Dec 18 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth presided over the commissioning of INS Nirdeshak, the second Survey Vessel (Large) ship, at the Naval Dockyard on Wednesday, said the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Indian Navy.

Advertisment

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the ENC, hosted the commissioning ceremony, marking the formal induction of the second of four Survey Vessel (Large) ships being built at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata.

"Highly specialised ships–the Survey Vessels–play a vital role in charting the oceans. These sophisticated niche platforms allow for more accurate collation of oceanic data, its precise processing, and, as a result, highly reliable charts that enhance maritime operations and safety," said Seth in the press release.

Designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, aid navigation, and support maritime operations, Seth said "survey ships also serve as a credible tool for maritime diplomacy".

Advertisment

Built with over 80 per cent indigenous content, the ship is equipped with advanced hydrographic systems, including multi-beam echo sounders, side-scan sonars, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and more.

These systems enable precise mapping for safe navigation and planning in deep-sea operations, enhance survey capabilities in hazardous and restricted areas, and facilitate faster and safer data collection for wreck identification and environmental studies.

Additionally, the vessel is expected to make a significant contribution to the security and environmental health of the Indian Ocean Region, while strengthening India’s leadership in regional collaboration, scientific exploration, and peacekeeping missions.

Advertisment

The ship will bolster the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative by facilitating the sharing of maritime data with friendly foreign countries, according to the press release.

"When our survey ships undertake missions in support of a friendly country, they epitomise what India believes in–helping a friend in need without asking for something in return. This will help strengthen our bilateral ties and open up and promote trade opportunities in the long term," he added. PTI STH SSK ROH