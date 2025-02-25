Surveys underway for selection of beneficiaries under PMAY (Rural), says UP minister

Lucknow, Feb 25 (PTI) Minister of State for Rural Development Vijay Laxmi Gautam on Tuesday informed the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly that survey work underway for the selection of eligible beneficiaries under PMAY (Rural).

Gautam further informed that the government of India has given instructions to complete the survey work by March 31.

On the sixth day of the budget session in the Assembly on Tuesday, she was answering on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya during Question Hour in response to a starred question of Anil Pradhan (of the SP).

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana congratulated Anil Pradhan, who is the MLA from Chitrakoot on behalf of the entire House for his marriage. Pradhan recently married Mahi alias Kishori Devi. Mahi and his family members also came to the gallery of the House to watch the proceedings of the UP Legislative Assembly.

Anil Pradhan had asked Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is handling the Rural Development Department, whether the government would consider providing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by identifying eligible homeless families by conducting a survey in the state and increasing the amount currently being received for housing? In his written reply, Maurya said, "As per the instructions received from the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, the survey work for the selection of eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin is currently in progress and the Government of India has given instructions to complete the survey work by March 31, 2025.

He said that since at present the permanent eligibility list prepared on the basis of previous surveys for housing allocation under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin has become saturated. In such a situation, the process of housing allocation will be done as per the permanent eligibility list to be prepared after the completion of the current survey work, the instructions of the Government of India and the target to be achieved.

He said that as far as the question of increasing the amount currently being provided for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) is concerned, it is to be informed in this regard that the unit cost of the housing is determined by the Rural Development Ministry, Government of India, which is applicable to all states of the country.

The increase or change in the amount currently being provided for PMAY (Rural) is subject to the decision of the Rural Development Ministry, Government of India. At present, Rs 1,20,000 per housing unit under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) has been fixed for the state.

He also informed about the guidelines of PMAY (Urban). It is a demand-based scheme, under which applications from poor people for housing in urban areas are received. After checking their eligibility, the benefit is given as per the rules.

The amount given for this is in the form of a grant. At present, the grant amount being received for housing is provided by the Centre and the State in the ratio of 60:40 respectively.

Under the Special Focus Group in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2, the state government has made a provision of giving additional financial assistance of Rs 30,000 per house for senior citizens and Rs 20,000 per house for single women, widows, abandoned women etc. PTI AR NAV HIG HIG