Survivors of Bhopal Gas Tragedy more vulnerable to diseases, claims NGO

Bhopal, Dec 1 (PTI) The diagnosis of diabetes, coronary arterial disease, neuropathies and arthritis was more than three times high in the people exposed to the gas leak during the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy than those without history of exposure to the gas, an NGO claimed on Friday, a day before the 39th anniversary of the disaster.

At least 3,787 people were killed after toxic gas leaked from the now-defunct Union Carbide pesticide factory here on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.

“Data of our clinic since January 1, 2022, shows that of 6,254 persons who received care, the diagnosis of diabetes, coronary arterial disease, neuropathies and arthritis was more than three times more common in gas-exposed individuals compared to those without history of gas exposure,” said Nitesh Dubey, clinic registration assistant of the Sambhavna Trust which works for the Gas Tragedy victims.

“Diagnosis of hypertension, acid peptic disease, asthma, cervical spondylosis and anxiety disorder is twice as common in the survivors,” he added.

Of 3,832 survivors who received care at the clinic since January 1, 2022, 22 persons have died till now, said the clinic's yoga therapist Dr Shweta Chaturvedi.

The clinic has been running since September 1996. To date 36, 730 individuals have been registered with it for long-term care, Dr Chaturvedi said. PTI LAL KRK