Survivors of sexual violence demand ban on sexually explicit content in media

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) An event organised on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi for rape survivors to share their traumatic experiences saw participants strongly advocating for an immediate ban on access to sexually explicit content.

At the "Jan Sunwayi" or public hearing held by the Coalition of Organizations to Combat Production of Sexually Perverted Content, rape survivors recounted how men, influenced by pornographic content, became emboldened to commit sexual violence.

The event was spearheaded by the Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation, alongside People Against Rape in India, Sampurna, and Sewa Nyaya Utthan.

The overwhelming sentiment was that such content on audiovisual media is corrupting society, turning ordinary individuals into predators.

"Pornography is destroying the moral fabric of our nation," said one survivor, highlighting the psychological toll these crimes have had on their lives.

Others echoed the direct connection between the rise of explicit content in media and the increase in sexual assaults across India.

Uday Mahurkar, the founder of Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation, urged the government to impose a complete and permanent ban on the production, circulation, and consumption of sexually explicit material.

"The normalization of hardcore pornographic content is corrupting young minds and increasing sexual perversion. This menace must be tackled head-on to safeguard our women's dignity and preserve the moral values of our nation," he said.

Mahurkar also called for a strict legal framework, advocating for jail terms of 10 to 20 years for violators, with no bail for three years, and fast-track trials to ensure swift justice.

"The country must decide whether it values revenue from these platforms more than the culture and character of the nation," he said, emphasising the need for a National Content Control Authority to regulate audiovisual platforms.

Yogita Bhayana, the founder of People Against Rape in India, echoed Mahurkar's concerns.

"Sexually explicit material is fueling the rise of sexual crimes in India. We need immediate action to protect women and children," she said, advocating for a total ban.

Veteran activist Dr Shobha Vijender, founder of Sampurna, emphasised the urgency of a blanket ban, citing the challenges of monitoring individual consumption in a country of 1.5 billion people.

"We must stop this rot at its source before it destroys our culture and society," she asserted.

Mahurkar cited studies linking pornography consumption to increased sexual violence, further solidifying the case for stricter controls.

"Rapists often admit to consuming explicit content before committing their crimes," he pointed out, reiterating the need for swift action. PTI UZM NSD NSD