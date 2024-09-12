Survivors, rescuers make Wayanad couple's photo their social media DP after man dies in accident

New Delhi/Wayanad, Sep 12 (PTI) The sublime love story of Jenson and Sruthi brought happiness to many who were devastated by the Wayanad landslides but the tragic death of the 27-year-old man has refreshed the memories of the July 30 disaster.

Jenson died on Wednesday night at a private hospital in Wayanad after he suffered grievous injuries in a road accident on September 10 near Kalpetta. Sruthi, 24, and a few other family members who accompanied him in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Many survivors, rescuers and officials involved in Kerala's worst-ever disaster have put up the couple's photo as their status on WhatsApp and other social media handles as a tribute to the man who stood by his fiancé after she lost nine members of her family, including her parents and younger sister, to the devastating landslide.

"I first saw them at the local hospital near Chooralmala and later a number of news organisations covered their story. It felt like their story was like a beacon of hope and an example of fortitude. Can't believe Jenson is no more," a rescuer involved in the operations, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.

The story of the young man from Andoor and the woman from Chooralmala in Wayanad district has been in the news as well as in the hearts and minds of the people of the state and even outside Kerala.

"We were being asked about them by many friends and contacts after they read about this couple. Jenson had promised Sruthi that he would never leave her side.

"They were supposed to exchange marriage vows this month but the cruel fate snatched him away from Sruthi who had already lost everything," a government media officer told PTI.

The officer along with many survivors, rescuers and officials posted the couple's photo from their June 2 engagement and the one clicked of them in a local graveyard, as display pictures and status on various social media platforms with words of condolence for Jenson and prayers seeking strength for Sruthi.

PTI met the couple on August 29 at the Puthumala graveyard where Sruthi had come to pay her last respects to her mother whose mortal remains were found following a DNA match, a month after the landslides.

"Sruthi had already cremated her father and younger sister but there was no news about her mother. We just got to know that her mother was buried here after a DNA match came back positive," Jenson had told this correspondent.

"We have reaffirmed our commitment to be together... nothing will change my love for her," he added as he rested his chin over Sruthi's head and held her hands all through he spoke to the news agency.

The graveyard, created hurriedly on land donated by the local Harrisons Malayalam Tea company, had 47 bodies and 209 body parts buried there, as per the district authorities.

Jenson, who worked for a car cleaning company in the district, said he had promised himself that he would never leave the side of her fiancée, his school-time friend, when she told him about the tragedy that had befallen her family on July 30.

He did not return to work since the tragedy struck Sruthi's family with various news organisations clicking their photos together at hospitals or relief camps as they looked for Sruthi's family members.

"There was never a moment that he left me alone since the landslides occurred. He has been with me to the hospitals, mortuary and even when I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a camp here when he came visiting," Sruthi had said.

The inter-faith couple, Jenson being a Christian and Sruthi a Hindu, were initially set to tie the knot in December with fanfare, but had to plan a simple court-registered marriage as Sruthi lost about Rs 4 lakh in cash and around 15 'sovereigns' of gold along with her home to the massive silt and gravel-laden waters triggered by the landslides.

That day, the couple slowly walked out of the graveyard, holding each other’s hands, with Sruthi murmuring to Jenson that they have to come back soon to replace the tombstone bearing a number with her mother’s name, Sabitha.

What was not reported that day was a good wish by the PTI correspondent for their upcoming wedding. Jenson responded by sharing his mobile number and said, "Do wish us over a call." That call, unfortunately, could never be made now.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan said Sruthi would never be left alone and would be given a government job. He assured that all necessary assistance would be provided to support her.

The landslides completely wiped off three villages of Punchirimattom, Chooralmala and Mundakkai apart from some areas of Attamala claiming more than 230 lives.