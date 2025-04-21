Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of IAF to perform in Patna on April 22, 23

Patna, Apr 21 (PTI) The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force will perform aerobatics on the banks of river Ganga in the state capital on Tuesday and Wednesday to mark the Shaurya Diwas, an official statement said.

The Shaurya Diwas is observed to celebrate the victory of freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh over British troops on April 23. Kunwar Singh, also known as Babu Veer Kunwar Singh was a chief organiser of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 from the Bhojpur region of Bihar.

The thrilling airshow will be presented by the IAF's jets over the JP Ganga Path, along the banks of river Ganga in the state capital. There will be a full dress rehearsal of the show on April 22.

According to a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) of the state government, "This will be the first time when the IAF's SKAT will enthral spectators by performing acrobatics in the sky of Patna. Thousands of people will gather in front of the Sabhyata Dwar of Patna to see this grand air show." "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries will witness the spectacular air show," it said.

Patna traffic police have made changes in the traffic system during the aerobatic show.

"To avoid traffic jams in the city and to avoid inconveniences to the people, several parking zones have been created for the purpose. Spectators coming from Danapur and Ashoka Rajpath will have to park their vehicles at JP Setu Ghat, Digha Ghat, Ghat No 88 and 93. Parking arrangements have been made near Patna College ground, Science College ground and Krishna Ghat for those coming from Gaighat towards Sabhyata Dwar," said the statement.

Patna Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Aparajit Lohan said that stern legal action will be taken against those not following the traffic rules. PTI PKD RG