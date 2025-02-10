Surya Kiran enthralls with thrilling aerial display at Aero India 2025

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force enthralled the audience on the opening day of Aero India 2025 on Monday, delivering a breathtaking aerial performance that left spectators in awe.

With their signature formations and precision manoeuvres, the team painted the Bengaluru sky with the colours of the national flag, marking a proud moment for both the IAF and the nation.

"This was our first full display at Yelahanka since 2011, and getting the tricolour back in the sky here was a proud moment for us, the Indian Air Force, and the nation," Captain Ajay Dasarathi, commanding officer and team leader, told PTI.

He said the team practices year-round to ensure seamless coordination, dedicating four to five months to displays and the remaining time to rigorous training at their home base in Air Force Station, Bidar.

Surya Kiran team’s performances demand intense preparation, with pilots undergoing a six-month training cycle before each display season, he added.

Wing Commander Kuldeep Singh Hooda, who flies in the No 5 position, explained, "Today’s display was a short profile, but in the coming days, you will see even more advanced manoeuvres." "Our season lasts around six months, after which we train new pilots who join the team." Wing Commander Allen George, flying as Surya Kiran 9, expressed his excitement about performing in Bengaluru, again.

"The Bangalore sky has always been great, and it’s wonderful to be back. Our display season runs from September to March, and Aero India is a key event. We execute up to 15 manoeuvres, but based on time constraints, we usually perform around 8-10." Reflecting on the honour of performing in front of dignitaries, he added, "What could be more prestigious than displaying our skills before the Raksha Mantri," referring to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The level of precision required for these aerobatics is immense, as explained by Surya Kiran 8 pilot, Ankit Vashisth.

"Things are very demanding here. It’s a matter of a few seconds, and every manoeuvre requires perfection. We undergo six months of training with 55 to 60 sorties before each season. All our pilots are experienced fighter pilots with at least 1,500 to 2,000 flying hours on a single jet aircraft," he said.

With their thrilling display setting the stage for an action-packed event, Aero India has officially commenced its 15th edition under the theme, "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".

As the five-day exhibition unfolds, aviation enthusiasts can look forward to more daring aerobatic performances and showcases of cutting-edge aerospace technology. PTI EZK JR SSK SA