Surya Kiran jets perform spectacular air show in Nava Raipur

Raipur, Nov 5 (PTI) The skies over Nava Raipur turned into a canvas of courage and precision on Wednesday as the Indian Air Force's famed Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team performed a breathtaking air display during the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, a five-day celebration marking the state's 25th anniversary.

Led by Group Captain Ajay Dashrathi, the Surya Kiran team displayed exceptional formation flying in their signature red-and-white Hawk jets, performing daring manoeuvres such as Bomb Burst, Heart-in-the-Sky, and Arrowhead.

Thousands of spectators gathered around the lake to witness the aerial spectacle, with long queues of vehicles seen on roads leading to the venue.

The perfect formation, "like flocks of birds," evoked 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' cheers from the crowd as tricolour trails painted the sky, an official statement said The display, lasting nearly an hour, kept the crowd spellbound as the pilots maintained a gap of less than five metres between aircraft, showcasing their trademark synchronization and discipline.

Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel, a native of Chhattisgarh and the son of a farmer, was part of the team of Surya Kiran pilots.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and Assembly Speaker Raman Singh were among the dignitaries who witnessed the display.

"Delighted to witness the spectacular air show by the Indian Air Force's (IAF) famed Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, today. The breathtaking display of skill and precision fostered a patriotic atmosphere and marked the 25th anniversary of the state's formation as part of the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav celebrations", Vice President Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

Sai described the event as "a glorious moment of Chhattisgarh's Silver Jubilee celebrations" and "a magnificent display of valour by the brave air warriors of Mother India.

"Today, the skies of Nava Raipur witnessed the courage and prowess of the Indian Air Force. The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team showcased unparalleled courage, discipline, and skill with their thrilling maneuvers", Sai stated on X.

Formations like the Bomb Burst, Heart-in-the-Sky, and Arrowhead symbolize the technical excellence, valor, and self-reliance of the IAF, he added.

Highlighting the participation of Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel, Sai said, "This son of Chhattisgarh has brought immense pride to the entire state with his extraordinary skill. His participation made the event even more special, filling every Chhattisgarhi heart with pride and inspiration".

He said the air show served as "a message of inspiration for the youth, a symbol of pride for the state, and a testament to the indomitable courage of the Indian Air Force for the entire nation." "With this grand event, the celebrations of the Silver Jubilee were etched from the earth to the sky, where every flight gave new heights to the tricolor flag and the glory of Chhattisgarh," he added.

During the show, Group Captain Ajay Dashrathi greeted the people of Chhattisgarh from the sky, extending warm wishes on the state's silver jubilee, according to an official release.

Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel saluted the audience from the cockpit with the spirited slogans 'Jai Johar' and 'Chhattisgarhiya Sable Badhiya', it said.

Under the leadership of Wing Commander AV Singh, the IAF's helicopter units One-F-9 and One-F-8 demonstrated "sling" and "sky operations" using V-17 and V-5 helicopters.

In one act, 14 Garud commandos descended from a hovering helicopter at a height of just 15 metres, while another eight commandos performed mid-air rope manoeuvres and demonstrations of operations used during combat or disaster rescue missions, it said.

The Surya Kiran team's nine Hawk Mk-132 fighter jets drew heart, diamond, loop, and combat formations, symbolising the spirit of courage and unity, the release said.

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team is Asia's only nine-aircraft formation aerobatic unit. Flying the indigenously produced Hawk Mk-132 jets, the team showcases the IAF's precision, professionalism, and unmatched flying skills.

Established in 1996, the team has performed over 700 shows across India and in countries including China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE, the release added.

The team comprises 13 pilots, three engineering officers, a commentator, and a medical officer, it added. PTI TKP NSK