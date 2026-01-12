Surya Namaskar ‘essence of life’, says MP CM Yadav at yoga event

Bhopal, Jan 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said yoga is an integral part of Indian culture and the practice of Surya Namaskar is the essence of one's entire life.

Yadav was addressing a state-level mass Surya Namaskar and Pranayama programme organised at the Government Subhash Higher Secondary School of Excellence here on Swami Vivekanand's birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Youth Day.

He also performed Surya Namaskars and Pranayama with schoolchildren.

"Swami Vivekananda infused new energy into the nation's youth with his thoughts. He was a great thinker and was young not only in body but also in action," the chief minister said.

"Yoga is part of our Indian tradition. The yogic practice of Surya Namaskar is the essence of our entire life. It is not just a physical exercise, but a great medium to elevate our lives from mediocrity to excellence," he said.

Yadav urged citizens to prepare themselves for building a developed and self-reliant India and to innovate and rebuild to take the state forward.

"Preserve the ancient rich culture and heritage. Encourage Swadeshi. Encourage your children to read books," he said.

The chief minister appealed to students not to limit themselves to studying their curriculum but also to become familiar with the practicalities of life.

He described self-study as a powerful means of acquiring knowledge and appealed to everyone to engage in it.

The state-level Surya Namaskar programme was first initiated in 2007 on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. PTI MAS ARU