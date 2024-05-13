Sushil Modi made invaluable contributions to BJP's rise, success in Bihar: PM

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Paying tributes to former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he made invaluable contributions to the BJP's rise and success in Bihar.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi died on Monday evening, the party said. The 72-year-old leader was suffering from cancer. He died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here at 9:45 pm, hospital sources said.

Expressing deep pain at his untimely death, the prime minister described Sushil Modi as a valuable colleague and friend for decades and said he had made a unique mark in student politics while fiercely opposing the Emergency.

"He was known as a very hard working and sociable legislator. He had a deep understanding of subjects related to politics and worked very admirably as an administrator," the prime minister said on X.

Sushil Modi's active role in the passage of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act will always be remembered, he added. PTI KR RC