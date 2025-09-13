Sushila Karki's appointment as Nepal PM shining example of women empowerment: Modi

Imphal, Sep 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki on assuming office, calling her appointment “a shining example of women empowerment”.

Addressing a rally in Manipur capital Imphal, Modi said India and Nepal have been close friends bound by shared history, faith and cultural ties, and New Delhi stood firmly with the people of the neighbouring country during its transitional phase.

“I want to congratulate Sushila Karki on behalf of 140 crore Indians. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability, and prosperity in Nepal,” the PM said.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki on Friday night became Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government.

“Sushila ji’s appointment as Nepal’s first woman prime minister is a remarkable example of women empowerment,” Modi asserted.

Her appointment ended days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli dispensation was forced to quit in the face of a nationwide agitation triggered by a social media ban.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the agitation.

Highlighting a notable aspect of recent developments in Nepal that has not received much attention, Modi stated that over the past two to three days, young men and women in Nepal have been seen diligently cleaning and painting the streets with a spirit of dedication.

He hailed every individual in Nepal who upheld democratic values even in times of instability.

"I also want to congratulate the people of Nepal who, despite such turbulent times, have kept democratic values supreme," Modi said, drawing applause from the gathering.

Emphasising India's solidarity, the PM said both nations were "moving forward together", and reiterated New Delhi's commitment to support Nepal's democratic journey and its aspiration for stability. PTI CORR MNB PNT RBT