Sushmita Dev to go to Assam soon to meet office bearers as TMC state chief resigns

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) As Trinamool Congress' Assam unit chief Ripun Bora resigned on Sunday, party sources said its Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev will go to Guwahati soon to meet the state office bearers.

Bora, who switched from the Congress to the TMC in April 2022, has stepped down stating that the people of the northeastern state consider the TMC as a "regional party" of West Bengal and are "not willing to accept" it as their own.

In his letter to TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Bora, a former Rajya Sabha member, said his suggestions to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to make TMC acceptable in Assam were "not implemented".

According to sources, differences had emerged between the party and Bora, especially as TMC was projecting itself as a party for Bengalis in Assam.

Another source said the leadership was not happy with Bora, especially after the performance of TMC in Assam in the Lok Sabha polls. The TMC has contested from four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam and secured only 0.37 per cent vote share.

"MP Sushmita Dev will be going to Guwahati in the next few days to meet TMC office bearers," a party source said after Bora's resignation.

Among the TMC candidates in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Gauri Shankar Sarania from Kokrajhar (ST) got 23,519 votes, Abdul Kalam Azad from Barpeta seat got 16,432 votes, Ghana Kanta Chutia from Lakhimpur seat got 14,197 votes, and Radheshyam Biswas from Silchar (SC) got 20,493 votes.

The TMC has been keen on expanding its presence in the northeastern states. It got a boost recently when Meghalaya TMC chief Mukul Sangma became the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. The TMC has five MLAs in Meghalaya including Sangma.

Sangma, a two-term former chief minister, had quit the Congress and joined TMC in 2021. PTI AO RT