Suspect being questioned in murder of four members of a family, says Udupi SP

Mangaluru, Nov 15 (PTI) The prime suspect in the murder of four members of a family in Udupi is being questioned by a police team and a clear picture will emerge by evening, Udupi district Superintendent of Police K Arun said on Wednesday.

"Praveen Chougale, the suspect, has been taken into custody on the basis of technical evidence and intelligence reports. He is presently under police custody. We are interrogating several suspects,” the SP told reporters in Udupi.

He said the case is being investigated from several angles and a clear picture will be available by evening only after questioning all the suspects.

Security has been beefed up across the district as a precaution. Additional policemen are deployed near the offices of the SP, DySP and surrounding areas.

Chougale was earlier brought by Udupi police from Belagavi to Udupi. He was arrested from Kuduchi in Raibagh taluk of Belagavi district on Tuesday in a joint operation by Udupi and Belagavi police. PTI MVG MVG ANE