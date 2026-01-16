Suspect held for damaging idol at temple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) A suspect, who allegedly damaged an idol at a temple veranda here was apprehended, police said on Friday.

Two cases were registered at Kamatipura police station on Thursday in connection with the damage to a banner and the Plaster of Paris (PoP) idol at the temple veranda and subsequent protest that led to attack on police personnel besides vandalising a religious structure of a particular community.

Mild tension prevailed at Puranapul area here late on Wednesday following the incident in which four police personnel sustained injuries in stone pelting by the mob.

"The suspect involved in the case registered regarding the incident at Puranapool Darwaza Mysamma Temple, has been apprehended by the police. The incident involved the damaging of a flexi banner and a PoP idol in the temple veranda. The suspect was apprehended within 24 hours of the incident," a release from Hyderabad Police said.

Police are currently investigating the case and interrogating the suspect to collect further evidence. This operation was conducted under the direct supervision of Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar, it said.

With regard to attack on police personnel, police earlier said they have identified the perpetrators based on CCTV footage and videos.

Police had clarified that the idols in the Sanctum Sanctorum are safe. "The offender has not entered inside the main temple. There is absolutely no truth in the rumours being spread that the main idol was destroyed," police said, adding that the situation is under control and peaceful.