Suspect in BSP leader's killing gunned down in encounter near Ambala

Ambala, Jan 29 (PTI) One of the main suspects in the killing of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was gunned down by police during an encounter near Ambala on Wednesday, officials said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Rajjumajra was shot dead by armed assailants in Naraingarh on the evening of January 24.

Police said Rajjumajra was travelling in his car with his two friends -- Puneet and Gugal -- when the attack took place. Puneet also sustained bullet injuries in the firing.

One of the suspected assailants -- identified as Sagar -- was killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the police in Mullana, around 30 km from here, police said.

Two cops also sustained injures after the accused fired at the police team which intercepted him, officials said, adding that Sagar was gunned down when police fired back.

Sagar's body has been shifted to the mortuary of Ambala Cantt civil hospital for autopsy, police said.