Suspect in Nikitha Godishala''s ''murder'' still at large, says her family

Hyderabad, Jan 8 (PTI) The suspect in the alleged murder of a 27 year-old city-based woman in the US was still absconding, the victim's family claimed on Thursday.

The family of Nikitha Godishala said any reports claiming an arrest are false. The family uploaded a statement on social media in this connection, citing information received from US authorities.

Family sources said the mortal remains of Godishala would arrive in Hyderabad on January 9 morning.

The statement said the US authorities have informed the family that Arjun Sharma, identified as the prime suspect, filed a missing person report about the deceased on January 1 and left for India the next day.

Nikitha Godishala was later found deceased at his residence in Maryland. Her vehicle was also recovered from the same location, the family said.

"During the period she was reported missing, unauthorized transactions were detected in Godishala’s bank account. Additionally, Sharma reportedly contacted her friends and family multiple times seeking financial assistance, citing urgent personal and financial difficulties," the statement said.

The family was officially informed by authorities on January 4 at approximately 6 AM IST that Nikitha Godishala had sustained multiple stab wounds, and that her death is believed to have occurred around 7 PM on December 31, 2025.

US law enforcement agencies, including the Howard County Police Department, have clearly stated that the accused is currently at large, it said.

The last rites would be conducted privately, with police protection sought to ensure dignity and order, it said.

The family appealed to national and international media "to exercise responsible journalism, refrain from publishing unverified information, and cooperate with the investigation" so that justice may be served with due process and dignity.

In a video posted on social media, Nikitha Godishala's father Anand thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao and others for their help during the tragedy.

Nikitha Godishala (27) of Ellicott City in America was reported missing on January 2. Howard County police had said that she was found dead with stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-roommate, Arjun Sharma, 26.

The US police have obtained a warrant for Sharma’s arrest on first and second-degree murder charges, alleging that he killed her and fled to India.

The family members of Nikitha Godishala, a health professional, had earlier urged the authorities in the US to issue an international arrest warrant against the suspect in her alleged killing for his quick arrest. PTI SJR VVK SJR SA