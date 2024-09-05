Suspect in Palghar triple murder case arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Palghar, Sep 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of three members of a family in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The gruesome murders came to light on August 30 when the bodies of Mukund Bechardas Rathod (75), wife Kanchan (72) and their daughter Sangeeta (52) were found inside their house at Nehroili in Wada tehsil.

Arif Anwar Ali (30), the suspect, was apprehended at Meja village in Uttar Pradesh in a joint operation by Palghar police and a special task force. Ali, a former neighbor of the Rathods, allegedly committed the murders on August 17 in a bid to rob the family.

He admitted to killing the victims using a hammer, said district rural superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil.

Unable to contact their parents and sister, the Rathod couple's son broke into the house on August 30, and found their father's decomposing body near the washroom and those of their mother and sister wrapped in cloth and blankets inside a large trunk.

Ali was booked under sections 103 (1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is on. PTI COR KRK