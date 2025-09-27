Suspected arms dealer arrested with 10 semi-automatic pistols in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 (PTI) An arms dealer was arrested with 10 semi-automatic pistols in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Crime Unit (SCU) of the city police nabbed Shaikh Nadim (31) early morning from near the Dhauli Junction on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, they said.

Nadim, a native of Jagathsinghpur, was under surveillance for the last one month, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said.

He was nabbed when he was coming from the Puri side on a motorcycle to sell sophisticated weapons to local dealers, he said.

Ten semi-automatic pistols, along with 18 rounds of live ammunition and 10 magazines, were seized from him, he added.

Singh said Nadim is being interrogated for further information regarding his operations and network.

"We are committed to dismantling the firearm smuggling network in the city. A few days ago, we seized eight semi-automatic guns. Now, another 10 such guns have been recovered. We will continue our operation to make Bhubaneswar a safer city," he said. PTI BBM BBM SOM