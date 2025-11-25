Suspected arms smuggler from Bihar among three arrested in Tripura

Agartala, Nov 25 (PTI) Three persons including a suspected arms smuggler from Bihar were arrested with two country-made handguns in Bypass area in West Tripura district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

During routine patrolling, a police team noticed three persons on Monday around 9.30 pm.

"They were detained on suspicion that they were planning a crime, and two country-made pistols with four magazines were recovered from their possession," Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak told reporters.

It is suspected that the man from Bihar reached Agartala railway station with pistols and magazines on Monday.

"We will interrogate them to know from where they procured the firearms and to whom they were supposed to handover the arms. A case has been registered against the three," he said.

Pathak added that three mobile phones were also seized from them which may be helpful in the investigation.

The other two arrested persons were Samarendra Debbarma and Tinku Debbarma of Barkathal in West Tripura district. PTI PS NN