Suspected blast in J-K's Doda

Jammu, Sep 11 (PTI) A suspected blast took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday, triggering panic in the area, sources said.

The blast took place in Dumri Mohalla near Jamai Masjid in Doda, they said.

Police have reached the spot and further details are awaited.

Two people have been detained for questioning.

Tension prevailed in the district and adjoining areas following the detention of over 80 people and violent clashes between protesters and security forces after the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).