Suspected cocaine worth Rs 26 crore seized at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday seized 2.6 kg of suspected cocaine worth Rs 26.62 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said.

Advertisment

White powdery substance was found concealed in the handbag of a passenger who arrived from Nairobi, he said.

Spot testing indicated that it was cocaine and it was sent to a forensic lab for further tests to confirm the finding, he said.

The powder was hidden between the outer and inner layers of the handbag.

Advertisment

The passenger, whose name was not disclosed, was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The probe was on, said the official. PTI ZA KRK