Suspected criminal held after gunfight with Noida Police

Noida, Jun 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old wanted criminal was arrested here following a gunfight with the police in which he suffered gunshot injuries, officials said on Thursday.

In a late-night operation on Wednesday, the Sector-113 police station team in Noida engaged in an encounter with two criminals on the FNG Road, a senior officer said.

"The police signalled the duo, who were riding a motorcycle, to stop for a check. However, instead of complying, the criminals opened fire on the police team and attempted to flee," Additional DCP (Noida), Manish Kumar Mishra said.

"In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, the police managed to apprehend one of the criminals, identified as Prakash alias Chuha and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 rupees on his arrest," Mishra said.

He was injured during the encounter and subsequently arrested, Mishra said, adding they recovered an illegal firearm, a stolen motorcycle, and four looted mobile phones from his possession.

Prakash has around a dozen criminal cases to his name, including one registered at Noida's Sector 58 police station in which he was wanted for the past two years, the additional DCP said.

Prakash's accomplice, Manish, a resident of Delhi's Kalyanpuri, managed to escape the scene, Mishra said.

The police have launched a combing operation to locate him, while the injured Prakash was taken to a hospital, and further legal proceedings are underway, the officer said. PTI KIS DV DV