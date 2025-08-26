Suspected cross-border arms smuggler arrested with pistols, magazines in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Aug 26 (PTI) Five pistols and four magazines were recovered from a man in Amritsar in an action against cross-border arms smuggling, a top Punjab Police officer said on Tuesday.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused, in connivance with his associate Gurpreet Singh @ Ginny, was in touch with #Pakistan-based smugglers who were pushing weapon consignments to disturb peace and harmony in #Punjab," said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on X.

The arrest of Amit Singh, a resident of Guru Ki Wadali, Chheharta and recovery of weapons helped unearth the network and avert a major crime in the region, he said. "More arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days."