Suspected drug peddler held in Srinagar, 1.6 kg heroin recovered

Srinagar, Jan 18 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested an alleged drug peddler following recovery of 1.6 kg of heroin from his possession in Munawarabad area of Srinagar city.

"A team from Police Station Khanyar, during routine checking at Munawarabad near the sewage treatment plant, apprehended a suspicious individual. Upon conducting a search, two packets of heroin weighing approximately 1.6 kg were recovered from his bag," a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said during the course of investigation, the accused disclosed his identity as Fayaz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Ichgam in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"A case under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Khanyar. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is in progress to ascertain the source and network involved in the trafficking of narcotics," he added. PTI MIJ DV DV