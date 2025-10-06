Suspected drug peddlers arrested with 2 kg of 'World is Yours' tablets in Manipur

Imphal: Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Monday.

'World is Yours' or WY tablets weighing 2 kg and Rs 38 lakh in cash were recovered from them, they said.

The arrests were made from their respective residences at Khomidok Sorok Mapal and Kairang on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Md Ethem Khan and Raju Khan, police said.

WY, also known as 'Yaba' -- which means 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is a mixture of meth and caffeine. A popular drug across Southeast Asia, it was first used during the Second World War to keep troops hyperactive.