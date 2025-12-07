Suspected drug peddler's house attached in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 7 (PTI) Police on Sunday attached a residential house worth Rs one crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler in Natipora area of the city, an official said here.

The attached property is registered in the name of Javid Ahmad Ganie.

"Police have attached a double-storey residential house worth approximately Rs 1 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," a police spokesman said.

"The accused is a habitual drug peddler and is involved in FIR No. 23/2025 U/S 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Chanapora. During investigation, it was conclusively established that the property had been acquired from proceeds of illegal narcotics trade," he said.

The spokesman said based on the investigations, the competent authority ordered attachment of the property under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

"The attachment was executed in the presence of the executive magistrate first class, Chanapora, ensuring due legal compliance," he added.

As per the order, the owner is restrained from selling, transferring, altering, or creating any third-party interest in the property, the spokesman said. PTI MIJ DV DV