Suspected drug peddler's property attached in J-K

Srinagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Residential property of a suspected drug peddler has been attached under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday, police said here.

"In yet another significant move to combat the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property worth approximately Rs 50 lakhs under the NDPS Act," a police spokesman said.

He said the attached property comprises a house, constructed on land measuring over five marlas belonging to Waseem Ahmad Bafanda, resident of Lachmanpora, Dandrkha area of the Batamaloo locality of the city here.

The action pertains to a case registered under NDPS Act in which Bafanda has been found to be involved as the accused person, the spokesman said.

The accused person is a notorious drug peddler and has a history of involvement in drug peddling, primarily targeting local youth, the spokesman added.

He said investigations have revealed the property was acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking. PTI SSB DV DV