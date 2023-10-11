Suspected drug smuggler held in Punjab, Rs 4.94 crore cash seized

Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) A suspected drug smuggler from Ludhiana's Mullanpur Dakha was apprehended in a joint operation of the Punjab Police and their Jammu and Kashmir counterparts. The police also seized Rs 4.94 crore in cash from the accused, a top officer said on Wednesday.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused was one of the names linked to the recent recovery of 30 kilogrammes of heroin from Jammu.

A revolver and 38 fake vehicle number plates were also seized from him, Yadav said.

"Big blow to inter-state narcotic network: Jammu and Kashmir Police and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, have apprehended one drug smuggler from Mullanpur Dakha and seized Rs 4.94 crore along with 38 fake vehicle number plates and one revolver," Yadav said in a post on X.

"He is one of the key accused in 30 kilogrammes heroin recently recovered in Jammu. Investigations ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages," said Yadav. PTI CHS SZM SZM