Suspected drug smuggler killed in Rajasthan's Pali

Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) A suspected drug smuggler was killed in an exchange of fire with police in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Friday.

The Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) had received information about narcotics being transported in two vehicles. Acting on the tip-off, the team started chasing the vehicles.

Inspector General, ANTF, Vikas Kumar said one vehicle managed to flee and to stop the second vehicle, the team placed a spike strip on the road, puncturing its tyres.

"The accused travelling in the car opened fire on the team. In retaliatory firing by the ANTF, the 36-year-old man, identified as Bhutto, received a bullet injury and died," Kumar told PTI.

He was rushed to a hospital in Pali, where doctors declared him dead.

Kumar said the team recovered narcotics substance (doda chura), one pistol and several live cartridges.

He said another man travelling in the same vehicle has been detained.

"The man who died was involved in several cases, including one of firing on police in Rajsamand in 2023," he said.