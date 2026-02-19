Suspected hacker booked for accessing personal accounts for money in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against a suspected hacker who allegedly hacked social media accounts and computer systems for money and posted online advertisements for it, police said on Thursday.

The Kollam Rural Cyber Police registered the case against a Chithra native on Wednesday after officials came across his online advertisements during routine cyber patrolling, they said.

According to officials, the cyber team noticed several social media accounts posting videos in which the account holders claimed to have hacked various personal accounts and accessed chats and call details.

The accused had uploaded multiple videos claiming he could hack WhatsApp accounts and access call details of any person in exchange for payment, police said.

Based on the information, the cyber police traced the identity linked to the social media accounts and identified a person from Chithra in Kollam as the person behind the posts and allegedly engaged in illegal hacking activities.

The case has been registered under Sections 43(a) (unauthorised access to a computer, computer system or computer network) and 66 (computer-related offences) of the Information Technology Act.

Police officials said the accused would be interrogated soon to ascertain the extent of the alleged hacking activities and the modus operandi.

Last year, the Pathanamthitta police had arrested a youth who allegedly hacked sensitive data accessible only to law enforcement and telecom agencies. PTI TBA TBA ROH