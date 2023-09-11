Suspected IED found in J-K

Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Security forces detected an IED-like object in Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday following which traffic on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway was temporarily suspended, officials said.

The suspected IED, kept in a bag, was found by the forces at Hanjiveera on the national highway in early hours, they said. They said while the traffic on the highway was suspended as a precautionary measure, a bomb disposal squad was summoned to neutralise the suspected IED. The bomb disposal squad removed the suspicious object to the nearby fields and destroyed it through a controlled explosion without causing any damage, the officials said. PTI MIJ DV DV