IED recovered, defused in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu: Security forces recovered and safely defused a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) during a joint cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off regarding suspicious movement in the forest area of Kallar in Dori Maal of Thanamandi, the Army and police launched a joint operation on Wednesday, they said.

During the search operation, some suspected material was found, which was closely examined by the forces and identified as a suspected IED weighing around 4 kg, they said.

The device was later destroyed through a controlled mechanism, they said.

Some empty shells were also recovered from the site and taken into possession. The area is being thoroughly searched, and the operation is ongoing, they said.

