Suspected ISIS terrorist arrested in Chhattisgarh's Durg district

Durg, Nov 8 (PTI) A suspected "ISIS terrorist" was arrested by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh ATS and Chhattisgarh police from Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Wednesday, officials said.

Wajihuddin, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was held from Smriti Nagar under Supela police station area of the district, Durg Police said in a statement.

An Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) unit of Jhansi (UP) came to Durg to track down Wajihuddin against whom a case had been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, by the ATS Lucknow, it said.

After a 24-hour-long search operation, he was nabbed, the release said.

Durg Police handed over Wajihuddin to the UP ATS and further court-related procedure was being carried out, it said.

“In the preliminary interrogation, Wajihuddin informed that he was associated with SAMU (Students of Aligarh Muslim University) and supporter of the ideology of ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, a middle-east terror group)," the release added.

He was allegedly linked to Mohammad Rizwan, an active ISIS member arrested by the Delhi police, it claimed. PTI COR TKP KRK