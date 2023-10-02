ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz, wanted by NIA, arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested one of NIA's most wanted terrorists, Shahnawaz, who is alleged to have links with an ISIS module, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

Shanawaz had escaped from the custody of the Pune Police and was living in Delhi, they said. He carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh.

An engineer by profession, Shahnawaz was arrested Sunday night from an area in southeast Delhi by the Delhi Police's Special Cell and is currently being interrogated, an official said.

Four to five people, connected to the module and detained in the matter, are also being interrogated, the person said.

Shanawaz was found to have some chemical substance on him, which was seized, the official said.

Police have also recovered other incriminating material suspected to be used for IED fabrication, he said.