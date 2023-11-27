Suspected land grabber shot at by police in Guwahati

Guwahati: An accused of land-related irregularities was shot at while trying to flee from police custody in the state capital, a senior offer said.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said the accused was guiding a joint team of the Crime Branch and Basistha Police Station to locate another culprit on Sunday late night.

"While carrying out searches near Basistha temple as led by the land grabber, he tried to escape from police custody. At that moment, the security team fired one round aiming at his leg," he told PTI.

The accused person sustained a bullet injury on his right leg and has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment, Barah said.

The Guwahati Police has recently busted a cartel of land grabbers, involving government officials, individuals and others, and seized bundles of documents like stamp papers and official seals.