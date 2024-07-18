Suspected Maoist named in UAPA cases arrested from Kerala

Kochi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Kerala Police's anti-terrorist squad on Thursday arrested a suspected Maoist from a railway station here, official sources said.

Manoj, who was arrested from the South railway station on Thursday, is accused in around 16 cases, a senior police official said.

"An accused, Manoj, was arrested on Thursday. He will be produced before the concerned court and all legal formalities will be completed. There are around 16 criminal cases against him," the official told PTI.

Sources said he reached the railway station after visiting a flat in the city to collect money for suspected Maoist operations.

Out of the 16 cases, around 10 are registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), sources said.

Police nabbed him based on a tip-off. PTI RRT ANB ANB