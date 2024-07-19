Suspected Maoist sent to judicial custody by Kerala court

Kochi, Jul 19 (PTI) A court here on Friday remanded a suspected Maoist, who was arrested a day ago, to judicial custody.

The accused was brought to the court amidst tight security, escorted by at least six armed policemen.

Manoj raised pro-Maoist slogans while entering and leaving the court premises.

According to official sources, the accused will be produced before the court again on Saturday when it will consider the custody application of the police.

He has been lodged in the district prison here for today.

Manoj, who was arrested by the Kerala Police's anti-terrorist squad from the South railway station on Thursday, is an accused in around 16 cases including 12 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases.