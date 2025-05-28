Suspected Maoists loot truckload of explosives in Odisha's Sundergarh

Rourkela, May 27 (PTI) Suspected Maoists on Tuesday allegedly looted a truckload of explosives being transported to a stone quarry in Odisha's Sundergarh district.

Sources said a group of masked and armed persons detained a truck carrying about 200 packets of gelatin in a forested area under the K Balang police station limits.

The place, considered a Maoist hotbed, is in close vicinity of the Saranda forests in the adjacent West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

The explosive-laden vehicle was on its way to Banko from Badgaon.

The suspected Maoists held the truck driver at gunpoint before looting the explosives, local sources said.

When contacted, Odisha DGP Y B Khurania neither confirmed nor denied Maoist involvement in the incident. PTI COR AAM ARI ARI