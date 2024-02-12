Suspected master trainer of banned PFI arrested in Kerala: NIA

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Monday said a suspected master trainer of banned Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested from his house in Kerala.

The arrested accused, Jafar Bheemantavida, was wanted in a case registered in 2022 related to a conspiracy by the proscribed organisation to establish an Islamic rule in the country by 2047, an NIA spokesperson said.

Bheemantavida was eventually tracked down to his Kannur house by the federal agency's fugitive tracking team and the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Kerala, the official said, adding he is the 59th accused to be arrested in the case in which the NIA has so far charge-sheeted 60 persons.

The NIA said its investigations have revealed that Bheemantavida was part of the PFI machinery that had been operating clandestinely to establish an Islamic rule in the country by 2047.

“He was suspected to be a PFI master trainer, engaged in imparting weapons training to PFI cadres to prepare them to operate as members of Service Team/ Hit squads of the organisation. Such a team or squad is mandated with the responsibility of carrying out targeted attacks and using force in execution of the orders of the PFI leadership,” the spokesperson said.

The official said Bheemantavida was also earlier involved in various “attempt to murder and assault cases” in Kerala.

The investigation is still continuing and efforts are on to trace the other absconding accused involved in the conspiracy, the spokesperson said.