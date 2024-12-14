Suspected militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Thoubal

Imphal, Dec 14 (PTI) A suspected militant was killed and six members of his gang were arrested following a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces tried to intercept a car in Salungpham but, instead of stopping, those inside it opened fire, they said.

This led to a brief exchange of fire, following which seven people who were in the car were apprehended, they added.

One of them had a bullet wound and was taken to a private hospital in Imphal where he died. The six others were sent to the Lilong police station.

The deceased was identified as Laishram Prem (18).

An INSAS rifle, an SLR, a .303 rifle and an Amogh carbine were recovered from them along with several mobile phones, police said. PTI CORR SOM