Suspected militants torch houses, farmhouses in Manipur's Kangpokpi district

Imphal, Jan 26 (PTI) Suspected militants on Monday afternoon torched several houses and farmhouses in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, triggering tension in the hill areas of the state, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place at K Songlung village in the Kuki-dominated district.

The extent of the damage was yet to be ascertained as security forces, including Assam Rifles, have rushed to the spot, officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) has claimed responsibility for the act and alleged that the houses and farmhouses were being used by illicit poppy cultivators.

In a statement, the outfit said it had "intensified its decisive campaign against illegal poppy cultivation, narcotics trafficking and encroachment by illegal immigrants within the ancestral, customary and historical territory of the Zeliangrong Inpui Naga people." The armed outfit said it had previously given "repeated public alerts and sufficient time for peaceful compliance" and enforcement action was carried out at 12.15 pm during which farmhouses, farms and other essential materials used for illegal poppy cultivation were burnt.

The front also claimed that those involved in illegal poppy cultivation "have deliberately ignored the will of the indigenous people and continued illegal activities that seriously threaten public safety, indigenous land rights, and the future of the region." ZUF is a militant outfit active in the state's Tamenglong and Noney districts and parts of Kangpokpi district. The group claims to be fighting for the rights and land of the Zeliangrong Naga people.

Meanwhile, Kangpokpi district-based Kuki civil society organisation, Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), has demanded that the state government apprehend the perpetrators within 24 hours, failing which it warned of "preemptive action".

In a statement, the committee said it would impose a total shutdown of National Highway-2 (Imphal–Dimapur) from midnight of January 27 till midnight of January 28 if its demand was not met.

The committee further alleged that villages on the periphery of Kangpokpi district were being treated as "soft targets" by ZUF factions and said it would not be held responsible for any consequences arising from the situation.

Meanwhile, Congress Kuki leader Lamtinthang Haokip alleged that suspected militants belonging to ZUF (Kamson faction) and NSCN (IM) were responsible for burning the Kuki village.

In a post on X, Haokip said, "While the rest of India is celebrating the 77th Republic Day, the tribal Kuki village, K. Songlung, under Kangpokpi District has been turned into ashes by ZUF (K) & NSCN-IM."