Suspected Naxal held in Bengaluru

Tumakuru (Karnataka), May 22 (PTI) A suspected Naxalite, who is an accused in the 2005 Venkatammanahalli massacre, was arrested by the police here on Wednesday.
Kottagere Shankara was nabbed in a coordinated operation with the help of Internal Security Division at Goripalya in Bengaluru, the police said.
He was working as a driver, they said.
Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K V said in a statement that Pavagada police in association with Internal Security Division arrested Kottagere Shankar.
According to police sources, on October 2, 2005 at about 10.30 pm nearly 300 Naxalites ambushed a police camp at Venkatammanahalli village in Pavagada Taluk of Tumakuru village.
In this incident, seven policemen on duty were killed and five others were injured.
A case was registered in Tirumani Police Station in this regard.
A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against 32 accused.
