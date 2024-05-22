Suspected Naxal held in Bengaluru

Tumakuru (Karnataka), May 22 (PTI) A suspected Naxalite, who is an accused in the 2005 Venkatammanahalli massacre, was arrested by the police here on Wednesday.

Kottagere Shankara was nabbed in a coordinated operation with the help of Internal Security Division at Goripalya in Bengaluru, the police said.

He was working as a driver, they said.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K V said in a statement that Pavagada police in association with Internal Security Division arrested Kottagere Shankar.

According to police sources, on October 2, 2005 at about 10.30 pm nearly 300 Naxalites ambushed a police camp at Venkatammanahalli village in Pavagada Taluk of Tumakuru village.

In this incident, seven policemen on duty were killed and five others were injured.

A case was registered in Tirumani Police Station in this regard.

A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against 32 accused.

