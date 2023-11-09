Suspected Naxalites fire, torch machine in Jharkhand coal mine site

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Nov 9 (PTI) Suspected members of banned Tritiya Sammellan Prastuti Committee, a Naxalite outfit, torched a heavy drilling machine and fired two rounds demanding levy from a company working for Central Coalfields Limited in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, police said on Thursday.

The attackers came on motorbikes at Sayal-D mining site on Wednesday night.

“They fired two rounds in the air to create fear among the staff. Later, they set a heavy drilling machine deployed in the mining area on fire for collection of extortion money from the company,” Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey told PTI.

The SP said security would be provided to the company. PTI CORR SAN SAN NN