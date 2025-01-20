Suspected poacher killed, deer carcass found in Assam's Nameri National Park: official

Tezpur (Assam), Jan 20 (PTI) A suspected poacher was killed in a gunfight with forest guards in Nameri National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam's Sonitpur district, an official said on Monday. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Piraisoodan B said the gunfight took place in the dense forests of Dikrai area on Sunday night.

"We learnt that a group of poachers had entered the park and killed a deer. Our forest guards immediately launched an operation and came under fire from the criminals. In retaliatory fire, one poacher was killed," he said.

A handmade rifle and carcass of the deer were recovered from the site, he added.

Piraisoodan said the suspected poacher is yet to be identified, while other members of the gang managed to escape.