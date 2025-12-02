Suspected spy sent to 10-day police custody in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) A man arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan was remanded in police custody for 10 days by a court in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The accused, Prakash Singh alias Badal, 34, a resident of Firozpur in Punjab, was detained near a military establishment in Ganganagar district and later arrested by Rajasthan Police's CID (Intelligence) branch under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, on Monday.

"The accused was produced in a court and sent to police custody for 10 days. He will be produced again on December 11," public prosecutor Sudesh Kumar said.

The CID had been monitoring suspected espionage activity linked to Pakistani intelligence agencies when Singh came under the scanner.

During surveillance, it emerged that Singh was in contact with Pakistan's ISI through social media, officials claimed. He was gathering sensitive information linked to the Army in Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat and sending it to a Pakistani handler, they alleged.

The public prosecutor claimed that there is documented evidence against the accused that he was sharing classified information regarding the Indian army's movements and exercises. Several photos were recovered from his phone, he said.

The officials said Singh was spotted near the Sadulwali military station in Ganganagar on November 27. A Border Intelligence team picked him up, and preliminary checks of his mobile phone showed active communication with foreign and Pakistani WhatsApp numbers.

He had been in touch with the ISI since the period of 'Operation Sindoor' and allegedly shared details about Army vehicles, military installations, border-area geography, bridges, railway lines and ongoing construction activities.

The CID also found that Singh facilitated the creation of Indian WhatsApp accounts for Pakistani handlers by procuring OTPs issued on Indian mobile numbers, which were used to activate accounts for espionage and other anti-national activities. The officials claimed he received money for these activities. PTI SDA RT RT