Suspected terrorist held in Faridabad; 'sleeper cell' angle being probed

Faridabad, Mar 4 (PTI) Investigating agencies are probing the involvement of sleeper cells following the arrest of a 19-year-old suspected terrorist who could have been on his way to Ayodhya when he was apprehended, sources said on Tuesday.

Abdul Rehman, a resident of Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad district, was picked up on Sunday from Pali village near Faridabad by a joint team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and a Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police.

When asked that some reports claimed he had plans to target the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an official said, "We cannot comment anything yet. The probe is underway." An FIR has been filed against Rehman at the Dabua police station in Faridabad. The accused was produced in a city court, which sent him to 10-day police remand.

According to sources, Rehman revealed during his interrogation that he had hidden two hand grenades in an abandoned house near Pali village.

It is believed that Rehman had links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, an STF official said on condition of anonymity.

Sources said he was supposed to travel to Ayodhya on March 4.

The STF has recovered two mobile phones from Rehman's possession in which some incriminating videos were found, they said, adding that he also shared several videos with a terror outfit.

However, Rehman's parents have rejected his involvement with any terror activities.

"The matter is very sensitive and the investigation is going on. It is too early to say anything," an official said, adding that during interrogation, Rehman claimed that he did not know the name or address of the person who provided the hand grenades.

Rehman came to Faridabad from Faizabad on Sunday by train. A handler gave him two hand grenades and he was supposed to go to Ayodhya by train with the bombs, but was nabbed, a source said on Monday.

The Haryana STF has received information that a sleeper cell could have been supporting Rehman as it provided hand grenades to him, the sources said.

The STF is looking to identify local contacts, sleeper cells, and logistics support connected to the arrested suspect, sources said.

Rehman faced a health issue during his childhood for which he underwent treatment in Ahmedabad several years ago, they added.