Suspected terrorist nabbed in Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 9 (PTI) Security forces have arrested a suspected terrorist in the Kulgam district of Jammu and kashmir and recovered an assault rifle from him, the army said on Thursday.

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said the arrest was made on Wednesday during a joint cordon and search operation launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Thokarpura mohallah of Kulgam's Qaimoh.

"During search, one suspected individual has been apprehended alongwith recovery of 01xAK Rifle, 04xAK Magazines, 120xAK Rounds, 02xHand Grenades & other warlike stores," the Chinar Corps posted on its X handle.

It said further investigation by police was in progress. PTI MIJ TIR TIR