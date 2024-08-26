Suspected thief dies on way to police station in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 26 (PTI) A 45-year-old man, who was nabbed by the police here on charges of theft, died of cardiac arrest while being taken to the police station in an autorickshaw on Monday.

Three people, including the deceased, allegedly tried to steal iron from a container truck and were caught by the public.

The three were handed over to police. While being taken to the police station in an autorickshaw, the man complained of chest pain.

He suffered a cardiac arrest and died, they said. PTI SJR ROH