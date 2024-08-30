Suspecting fidelity, man kills wife with knife she had for self-defence

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (PTI) A 31-year-old cab driver has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife suspecting her fidelity. The knife she kept for self-defence came handy for the accused to commit the crime at Kengeri here, police said on Friday.

According to police, Kiran and Navyashree (28), a choreographer, hailed from Bhadravati in Shivamogga district. They were childhood friends and as they grew up, they fell in love and married.

Recently, Kiran started suspecting her fidelity and often quarreled with her for making regular calls to a male friend, the police said.

Navyashree had reportedly told her male friend that her husband was up to something and her life was in danger. The man had even advised her to report the matter to the police and be alert.

On August 28, Navyashree, Aishwarya and her friend Sunil went in a car where the victim narrated her plight. Later, Navyashree returned home along with Aishwarya.

Aishwarya woke up the next morning only to find Navyashree lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit. Frightened at the sight, she reported the matter to the police.

According to Aishwarya, she was in a deep sleep and did not know what happened to her friend in the night.

Police said Kiran had entered the house using a duplicate key and committed the crime. He confessed to his crime and has been arrested. PTI GMS KH